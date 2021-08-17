Biosafety Agency gets WHO support on biosecurity policy document

The World Health Organization (WHO) will support the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) to complete its policy document of Nigerian biosecurity which sets out guidelines for regulating chemicals used both for farming and for biological purposes.

The Representative of the Country Representative of WHO, Dr Philip Zoto disclosed this at the Second National Review Meeting of the Draft National Biosecurity Policy Action Plan, held in Abuja.

He expressed hope that before the end of this year, the policy document is going to be completed and presented to the Federal Executive Council so that it will become a working document for Nigeria.

He said the policy document is one of the global…