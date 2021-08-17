Buhari, security chiefs meet Thursday on ways to end crises

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Buhari, security chiefs meet Thursday on ways to end crises

security chiefs meet Thursday, Buhari congratulates Zambia’s President-elect, No part of Nigeria, Buhari condoles with Gov Abiodun, NALDA's first integrated farm, Peer review of governance, Kidnapping of students in northern, traditional ruler writes Buhari, Back-to-land policy, fund for poverty reduction, Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC, appoints five new permanent secretaries, I remain indebted to Nigerians, It will take time, Buhari to address Nigerians, Buhari says Deep Blue security, Buhari wants renewed global, There’s a lot of pressure, FG targets three million, Buhari says insecurity, Nigerian media industry, Buhari begs elite, Buhari calls for prayers, Buhari mourns victims, Senate to meet with Buhari, FG counters survey , FG dissolves UI council, Buhari commiserates with Equatorial Guinea, Niger Republic highest award

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Thursday, confer with security chiefs at the presidential villa, Abuja. According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Tuesday, which revealed this, the meeting will bring the president up to speed on recent developments in the security sector. It said following […]

Buhari, security chiefs meet Thursday on ways to end crises
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR