Buhari, security chiefs meet Thursday on ways to end crises

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Thursday, confer with security chiefs at the presidential villa, Abuja. According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), on Tuesday, which revealed this, the meeting will bring the president up to speed on recent developments in the security sector. It said following […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune