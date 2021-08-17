Equities investors earn N28.5bn as market reverses trend

Positive sentiments dominant trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, as the market reversed the previous day’s loss to leave the benchmark index with a 0.11 per cent increase.

The bullish trade followed bargain-hunting on Dangote Cement shares as it appreciated by 3.3 per cent.

Precisely, the All-Share Index inched higher by 0.1 per cent to 39,550.36 basis points. Thus, Month-to-Date gain increased to +2.6 per cent, while Year-to-Date loss moderated to -1.8 per cent.

Owing to the positive daily results on Tuesday, investors earned N28.5 billion as the market capitalisation appreciated by 0.1 per cent to settle at N20.61 trillion as against an opening mark of N20.58…