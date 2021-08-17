MDXi-MainOne consolidates position in West African digital ecosystem

MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne Company, continues to consolidate its position as the leading Data Centre Business across West Africa with the launch of its recent Data Centre in Appolonia City, Ghana.

In an environment where there is still a dearth of infrastructure, the company has used its affiliation with the MainOne Group, with presence in multiple countries and access to all major operators across the region to deliver the best-connected content hubs in West Africa.

Starting from its entry into the market in 2010 with the deployment of its $240 million, 7,000 kilometer submarine cable from Portugal to Nigeria, MainOne’s arrival has driven the growth of broadband access in the…