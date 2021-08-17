NGF moves to end Resident Doctors’ nationwide strike

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are expected to deliberate on the ongoing nationwide strike declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as well as the campaign for building a new mindset for a united Nigeria.

The NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is expected to chair the 33rd Teleconference meeting, where the State Governors are to deliberate on other pro-poor issues, including National Poverty reduction and growth strategy as well as the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination and other health updates.

According to the invitation sent by the NGF Director-General, Asishana Bayo Okauru to the Governors, the…