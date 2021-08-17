Olu of Warri Stool: Two princes declared wanted over stolen crown

The Nigerian Police Force, Zone 5, Benin, has declared two sons of the immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, wanted in connection with the missing royal crown of Itsekiri Kingdom

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the two princes, Prince Onyowoli Emiko and Prince Omatsuli Emiko, were declared wanted on the allegation that they broke into the private apartment of the Olu of Warri, where they allegedly stole the ancient crown.

The duo was declared “by the Nigeria Police Force Interpol Section, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City” with a Warrants of Arrest issued against them by a Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State.

Prince…