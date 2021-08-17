OPEC, PANDEF, PDP react as Buhari signs PIB into law

AMIDST growing concerns and rejection by civil society organisations and sociocultural groups on some provisions in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) as passed by the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, signed the PIB 2021 into law.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), disclosed in a statement on Monday that working from home in five days’ quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after his return from London on Friday, the president assented to the Bill in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty.

The statement said the ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done tomorrow,…