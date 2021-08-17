PIB: Sector deregulation now constitutional ― FG

In view of the newly assented Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB), the Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday, said full deregulation of the oil and gas sector was now constitutional.

This was even as it maintained that the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) still remains N162 pending the outcome of its engagement with the Organised Labour.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

“So we will keep it here at N162 within that band now for the time being but we are also in the time at the moment trying to work out to allow the deregulation to come to fruition.

“Because right now we don’t even have a…