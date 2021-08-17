Renaming of science ministry: ASURI, CSOs call for more funding for research

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) and a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have commended the renaming of the Ministry of Science and Technology, with a belief that the development will lead to the allocation of more funds for research across the country.

They expressed optimism that the renaming of the ministry, which is now known as the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will lead to more funding for research and innovation in the country.

ASURI and the coalition held a rally in Abuja in support of the renaming of the ministry and immediately called on the minister to renew the drive for the enactment and establishment of the…