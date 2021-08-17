Traditional rulers, govt officials, adolescent beneficiaries lament as Canadian Adolescents development programme comes to an end in Gombe

Satisfied with the positive performance of the Global Affairs Canada development programme in Gombe State, the REACH Project which has impacted the lives of the beneficiaries, traditional rulers, government officials and adolescents among many other stakeholders have called for the extension of the programme as it officially came to an end, on Monday.

In their reactions during the closeout programme of the REACH project in Gombe, the state capital as well as Dukku LGA and Talasse, Balanga LGA, the stakeholders expressed interest in the continuation of the programme.

The three-year programme, Reaching and…