Alleged auction of govt properties to cronies, Shira LGC Chairman summoned by Assembly

For the alleged auction of government properties without following due process, Executive Chairman of Shira LGC has been summoned by the Bauchi State House of Assembly to appear before the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs today, Wednesday to answer questions relating to the allegations.

This followed a resolution reached following debate brought under matters of urgent public importance when the member representing Shira Constituency, Bello Muazu Shira, informed the House of how properties belonging to Shira Local Government Area were auctioned by the council.

According to him, some of the properties have been in existence since 1976 when the state was created…