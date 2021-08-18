Book on Imesi-Ile finally published after 45 years

A lecturer of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Prince James Oludare Arinloye, recently presented his book, “Imesi-Ile: The ancient capital of the Ekitiparapos (a journal of historical journey) Volume One,” to the public in Osogbo Osun State capital.

Arinloye, who was highly elated for the success of the project, said it took him 45 years to complete.

He added that he decided to write a book on the history of Imesi-Ile town, as part of his contribution as an indigene of the ancient town, which he described as the capital of the confederacy of towns and villages in Yorubaland, otherwise known as the Ekitiparapos.

He pointed out that history writing must not be left…