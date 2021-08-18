Court grants CBN’s request to freeze companies accounts

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, granted a request by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to freeze more than 86 bank accounts of companies allegedly involved in illegal foreign exchange (Forex) trading and other fraudulent financial activities.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, sitting as a vacation judge, granted the interim order after listening to the motion exparte former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) on behalf of the apex bank

Some of the affected companies include Rise Vest Technologies Limited, Bamboo Systems Technology Limited, CTL/Business Expenses, Trove Technologies Limited, Chayomi Multi Services Limited, Ningbo Excel…