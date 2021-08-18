Edo traders at loggerheads over Oshiomhole’s N100m largesse

Traders in Edo State are at war over the N100 million grants which was reportedly doled out to them by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole in 2013 for their (traders) welfare.

First to fire a salvo is the president of Traders Welfare Union of Nigeria (TWUN), Comrade Lucky Orukpe, who petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging that the chairlady of Edo Market Women, Madam Blacky Omoregie Ogiamie, diverted largesse.

He further alleged that he had made series of investigations in the past eight years to know the beneficiaries of the grant in the 18 local government areas of the state but have not pinpointed anyone who had benefited from the said grant.

He said…