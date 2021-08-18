Group commends Buhari over passage of Petroleum Industry Bill

A group, South East All Progressive Congress (APC) Young Progressives Forum, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill into Law.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that Buhari, in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, assented to the bill on Monday, August 16th, 2021 in his determination to fulfil his constitutional duty.

The group, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Pascal Candle, and made available to Tribune Online in Awka, Anambra State Capital, on Wednesday, described the signing of the bill as a watershed in the History of the Petroleum Industry in the country.

The group expressed…