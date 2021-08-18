Insecurity: More concerns over indefinite closure of schools in Kaduna

In this piece, MUHAMMAD SABIU reports the growing concerns of parents and other stakeholders following the escalating insecurity in Kaduna and the ripple effects from the closure of schools across the state.

THREE weeks ago, the Kaduna Commissioner for Education, Shehu Usman Mohammed, hinted that the state government has extended school resumption by three weeks. He said the extension was to allow the state government to review the school calendar.

Findings gathered that the school calendar in the state has suffered serious adjustments as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and insecurity bedevilling the state.

Even though the statement did not appear to go down well with parents…