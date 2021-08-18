Lawmaker petitions custom boss on alleged extortion, harassment

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has petitioned the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), over alleged extortion and harassment of motorists and other road users by NCS officers at Ekiadolor, along the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway, Ovia North East Local Government Area.

The petition, dated August 17, 2021, was made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Friday Aghedo.

Idahosa, in the petition, said his constituency office had been inundated with complaints arising from the activities of the Ekiadolor Customs officers.

He said that their activities had…