NGX ASI sheds 5bps on marginal loss

The benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) sheds five basis points as the market marginally, on Wednesday.

Investors’ selling activities in Tier 1 stocks such as FBN Holdings, Access and GTCO triggered the decline, howbeit marginal, as their shares value lost 0.7 per cent, 1.1 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively.

Thus, the All-Share Index settled at 39,505.40 basis points as against 39,550.36 basis points recorded at the close of trading activities on Tuesday

Consequently, Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns printed +2.6 per cent and -1.8 per cent, respectively.

Equities Investors at NGX shed N2.5 billion as the market’s worth followed to N20.604 trillion as against…