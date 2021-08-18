NPF Special Investigation Panel on Abba Kyari yet to submit report ― FHQ

The Police High Command on Tuesday night stated that the investigation into the alleged indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari by the FBI being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel, (SIP) was still in progress.

It noted that no report had been submitted on the subject matter as was being reported by a section of the media.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, CP.

According to the statement, the Force assured the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.

Nigerian Tribune