Ondo govt, tippers, quarry owners on collision course over sharp sand price increase

The Ondo State government is set for a collision course with the Association of Tippers and Quarry Owners of Nigeria (ATQON) in the state following the unilateral decision to increase the price of sharp sand by over 120 per cent by the association.

The state government, on Wednesday, however, banned the activities of members of the association in the state and ordered them to revert to the old price.

Addressing a press conference, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, said the new price introduced by the Tipper and Quarry owners showed that the union is insensitive to the plight of the people of the state.

He decried the…