Reps summon Accountant-General, customs, budget office over N3.1bn NSC revenue

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has invited the office of the Accountant-General of the federation, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the budget office of the federation to appear, on Monday, 23rd of August (next week) and explain issues surrounding the collection and appropriation of over N3.1billion revenue belonging to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

The committee issued the summons in Abuja, on Tuesday, at the ongoing public hearing on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The Executive Secretary of the NSC, Emmanuel Jime, had decried that the main source of the council’s revenue, which is a quarterly two per cent of…