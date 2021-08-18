Revisiting issues of sex, reason and justice in B.M. Dzukogi’s Sex Is Beautiful

B.M Dzukogi’s book, “Sex is Beautiful,” is an exploration into the flame of sensual indulgence that pervades our society today and the potential consequence of this inferno that is aiming to ravage the human society.

Philosophers from the ancient times to our contemporary society have explained the nature of man which is self-seeking. The desires of man are insatiable if there are no instruments of control.

The control of emotional, physical and mental health of a human will bring justice to his whole being and in turn bring justice to the society.

Justice is what brings harmony to the three sets psychological components of human beings. Plato, in his famous book, “The Republic,”…