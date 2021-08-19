End incessant attacks on vessels along port channels, waterfronts, NPA urges Police

The acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko is seeking the support and cooperation of the newly appointed Assistant Inspector General of the Nigeria Police in charge of Maritime, Amadi John Ogbonaya as well as the Nigerian Navy to end the incessant cases of attacks on vessels, barge operators and other port facilities around the waterfronts and channels.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the NPA Spokesman, Olaseni Alakija, the authority also charged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on the need to clear all encumbrance and bottlenecks that impede the free flow of traffic on all port corridors with a view to ensuring efficient and effective…