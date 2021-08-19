Former minister faults airports concession approach

A former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka has faulted the concession approach embraced by the federal government through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) describing the approach as a ploy to take the best part of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and give it to private investors who may not have the wherewithal to handle it.

Speaking during a virtual stakeholders’ meeting to update on the concession of four international airports across the country, Chidoka compared the ongoing concession process to what he said transpired in the power sector where the discos now lacked the funding to even meter the customers…