Interest in MTN Nigeria stocks push market to 0.3 per cent gain

Equities trading to another turn, on Thursday, as the market reverses previous day loss to closes with 0.3 per cent increase in the benchmark index.

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, trading was negative for most of the day; however, late demand for MTN Nigeria stocks ensured the market closed higher as MTN Nigeria notched 2.6 per cent.

Consequently, the NGX All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.3 per cent to 39,670.29 basis points as against an opening of 39,545.67 basis points.

Accordingly, Month-to-Date gain rose to +2.9 per cent, while Year-to-Date loss moderated to -1.5 per cent.

Equities investors, therefore, earned N65 billion at the end of the day’s…