International Youth Day: FAME Foundation, LEAP Africa partner to clean up Bodija Market

Scores of young people over the weekend gathered at the popular Bodija Market in Ibadan, Oyo State for a clean up exercise and also to remind buyers and traders in the market of the need for proper waste disposal and environmental hygiene. The clean up exercise was carried in fufillment of the Youth Day Service organised by the Fashion and Made for Excellence (FAME) Foundation in partnership with LEAP Africa to mark the International Youth Day.

Raphael Steven, the Executive Director of FAME Foundation said that he hopes that by this move other young people who witnessed it would be encourage to carry out more acts of service in their communities.

“We decided that in celebration of the…