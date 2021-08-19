‘Millet-based diet can lower risk of type 2 diabetes’

A new study has shown that eating millets reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and helps to manage blood glucose levels in people with diabetes. The study indicates the potential to design appropriate meals with millets for diabetic and pre-diabetic people as well as for non-diabetic people as a preventive approach.

Drawing on research from 11 countries, the study, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, shows that diabetic people who consumed millets as part of their daily diet saw their blood glucose levels drop 12 to 15 per cent (fasting and post-meal), and blood glucose levels went from diabetic to pre-diabetes levels.

The HbA1c (blood glucose bound to hemoglobin) levels lowered…