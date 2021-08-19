NUC accredits all Dominican University programmes

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited all the seven programmes run at Dominican University, Ibadan.

The announcement came in a letter from the director of Accreditation of the National Universities Commission, dated August 2, 2021 and addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Akinwale, OP.

Currently running undergraduate programmes in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Mass Communication, Computer Science, Philosophy and Christian Religious Studies, the Dominican University Ibadan is the first university to be founded by the Order of Preachers on the African continent.

In his reaction to the outcome of the November/December 2020 accreditation…