NUC endorses big milestone for PCU — VC

NATIONAL Universities Commission (NUC), has granted the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, accreditation for all its undergraduate academic programmes.

PCU, a faith-based institution, owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, is gearing towards producing its first set of graduates next year and was granted full operational licence by the NUC in April, this year.

In a letter dated August 2, 2021, with reference number NUC/ES/412/ vol 13/24 from the office of the executive secretary of the Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, conveyed the news of the accreditation to the vice chancellor, PCU, Professor Kola Oloke.

According to the NUC, the programmes accredited…