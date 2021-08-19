Ogun APC appeal committee receives three petitions

The Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the ward congress in Ogun State, on Wednesday, disclosed that it received three petitions from aggrieved party members.

The Chairman of the five-man committee, Mr Segun Ojo, while addressing the press before meeting with aggrieved members said, the committee was constituted by the national body of the party to resolve all issues surrounding the conduct of the ward congress election.

He said, ” We are in the state to meet with members of our party that are aggrieved as a result of the conduct of the party’s ward congress.

“We are given the mandate by the national body of APC to resolve all outstanding issues as members of…