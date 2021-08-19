Ugwuanyi, Ortom sponsor pilgrims to Jordan

Against, the backdrop of mounting challenges bordering on the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn and insecurity, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State still managed to sponsor pilgrims to the Holy Land.

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam, dropped this hint while commending Governor Ugwuanyi for his commitment to God and exemplary leadership in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

Speaking when he addressed pilgrims from Enugu and Benue States, who were departing for Jordan from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Rev. Pam disclosed that Ugwuanyi is the only State Chief Executive in…