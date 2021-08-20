50 benefit as ZSF distributes N3m zakat in Kwara

THE Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has distributed empowerment items and cash worth N3 million to more than 50 underprivileged people in Kwara State.

The items distributed to some of the beneficiaries include motorcycles, deep freezers, industrial sewing machines and car washing machines. The others received cash ranging from N50,000 to N100,000.

At the event, the state coordinator of the ZSF, Dr Muhammad Thanni Muhammad Muktar, said the programme was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the underprivileged.

According to Muhammad Muktar, the foundation, which was established in 2001 as a non-governmental organisation, aims at bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

He said:…