Al-Mu’minaat challenges Muslim women on societal reformation

WOMEN have a big role to play in the reformation of society but the alarming manner in which youths engage in social vices in contemporary times suggests that women have not been playing their role effectively.

These were the words of the guest speaker, Hajiya Khadijah Yusuf Awayewaserere, at the grand finale of ‘Al-Mu’mina’at Week’ organised by the Lagos State chapter of Al-Muminaat (The Believing Women) Organisation.

According to Muslim News, an online newspaper, the event, held at the Da’wah Centre, Ijesha, Lagos, last Saturday, was the climax of a weeklong programme of activities by Al-Mu’minaat Organisation.

No fewer than 800 members of the organisation attended the event,…