Buhari moves to retrieve 368 grazing reserves in 25 states

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday kickstarted the process to retrieve 368 grazing sites that have been encroached upon in 25 states of the federation.

Towards this, he approved recommendations of a committee to review “with dispatch,” to determine the levels of encroachment.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), which disclosed this, said the president’s directive followed his approval of the recommendations of a committee chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

It informed that, among others, the committee had recommended “the collection of field data collection on 368…