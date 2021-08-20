Court adjourns hearing of suspects that attacked, burnt Ojoo police station to August 25

Justice Moshood Abbas of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Friday, adjourned till August 25 and 26, the case of nine suspects accused of murder, stealing and arson at the Ojoo police station during the #EndSARS protest of October 20, 2020.

The court adjourned the matter after the prosecution team had led its fifth and sixth witness in evidence and they had been cross-examined by counsels to the defendants.

The nine defendants in the matter are Ariyo Sodiq; Ikenna Amaechi; Oyewole Olumide; Ariyo Afeez; Ikechukwu Ezeh; Taoreed Abiodun; Rasheed Tiamiyu; Adeshina Ademuyiwa; Adekunle Moruf, who were all arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on murder, arson and theft.

They were…