



Tribune Online

El-Zakzaky’s passport: IMN petitions UN, EU, Amnesty Int’l, others

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has petitioned the international communities and Human Rights groups over the seizure of the international passport of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat El-Zakzaky by the Nigerian authorities. A copy of the petition seen by Tribune Online showed that the group petitioned the United States, European […]

El-Zakzaky’s passport: IMN petitions UN, EU, Amnesty Int’l, others

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune