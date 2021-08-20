Tribune Online
El-Zakzaky’s passport: IMN petitions UN, EU, Amnesty Int’l, others
The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has petitioned the international communities and Human Rights groups over the seizure of the international passport of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat El-Zakzaky by the Nigerian authorities. A copy of the petition seen by Tribune Online showed that the group petitioned the United States, European […]
El-Zakzaky’s passport: IMN petitions UN, EU, Amnesty Int’l, others
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune