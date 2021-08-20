How our ex-student was attacked, killed by gunmen ― LASU

The management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has explained how and where a former student of the institution, Mr Nurudeen Alowonle otherwise known as Omomeewa was attacked and shot dead by armed men on Wednesday outside the campus and few minutes after he left the school premises.

The university, which said it received the news with great shock and sympathised with the deceased’s family explained that Alowonle, a graduate of education management truly came to campus on that day on invitation by the school’s disciplinary committee sitting over a case that was delaying the release of his certificate.

The university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya made the explanation in a…