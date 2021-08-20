NMA wades into doctors’ strike as Ngige meets stakeholders today

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has waded into the industrial face-off between the National Association of Medical Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, disclosed this while fielding questions from correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja Thursday.

Ngige also said that he will lead a federal government delegation to meet all the critical stakeholders In the medical sector in Abuja today (Friday).

The minister however insisted that the government will invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ charter on the striking doctors.

Ngige said the matter had already been taken to the…