Obaseki’s wife positions sports as panacea to illegal migration

The wife of Edo Governor, Betsy Obaseki, on Friday in Benin said that sporting activities would help to reduce the scourge of irregular migration among the girl child in Edo.

Mrs Obaseki, who stated this at the official unveiling of the logo of Besty Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT) 2021, at the New Festival Hall, Government House, said he was highly delighted at the event.

“Today indeed is a great day of joy for me and I want to congratulate every Edo young woman and very Edo mother because the mothers are going to be happy to find that there is a better environment for their children to thrive”, Mrs Obaseki enthused.

According to her, “before the first four years of…