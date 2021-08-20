Ogun Cargo Airport and Sterling Bank to showcase at aviation cargo conference

The emerging Cargoes are u Airport at Ogun State will be one of the exhibitors at the Chinet Aviacargo Expo.

This is just as one of Nigeria’s most Innovative Financial Institutions, Sterling Bank is reinforcing its as the biggest supporter of transport and travel business in Nigeria.

Sterling has partnered with the first Aviation and Cargo Conference to help grow export and cargo business through airports’ operations.

Nigeria imports tonnes of cargo by air every day but exports very little by air. Day in day out, freighters into Nigerian airports are fully ladden but leaves empty. To address this problem the Chinet Aviacargo Conference is bringing together top players in aviation,…