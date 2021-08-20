Sokoto govt to distribute N4bn soft loans to farmers

Tribune Online
Sokoto govt to distribute N4bn soft loans to farmers

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has disclosed that his administration will soon distribute another soft loan worth N4billion to farmers in the state. This, he said was in addition to another soft loan of N3billion already distributed to traders across the state by the PDP led administration recently. According to a statement signed by […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

