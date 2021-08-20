Three-storey building collapses in Enugu

A three-storey tenement building located on Nweke Awkuzu Street in Ugbene area of Ahakpa Nike township in Enugu metropolis collapsed on Friday evening.

The building is behind the popular Timber shed market, near Cornerstone, Nowas – T.Junction Road.

According to our source, the building was nearly completed, roofed, barely remaining fixing of windows and painting.

The source added that “for over four years now, the house had been like that, without tenants legally occupying the building, but many occupied the place unlawfully.”

However, the source noted that besides unlawful occupants of the house and those who built temporal zinc structures to live inside the place, there are other…