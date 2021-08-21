CBN bans Microfinance banks from forex dealings

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned microfinance banks from further dealing in foreign exchange transactions.

In a circular dated August 19, 2021, by the director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of CBN, Ibrahim S. Tukur and titled Cessation of Non-Permissible Activities By Microfinance Banks, the apex bank warned that it would punish MFBs that refused to heed the warning.

The circular expressed that “CBN has observed the activities of some Microfinance Banks (MFBs) that have gone beyond the remit of their operating licenses by engaging in non-permissible activities, especially wholesale banking, foreign exchange transactions and others.

“Given the comparatively low…