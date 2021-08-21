Drug abuse: Parents should prioritize daily monitoring of their children ― Lagos lawmaker, Abiru

A member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rotimi Abiru representing Shomolu Constituency Two, has enjoined parents to prioritize their daily programmes and activities to enable them monitor their children and prevent them from drug abuse, which he said had destroyed the future of many youths in the society.

Abiru made this call at the 7th Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held simultaneously across all the 40 constituencies of the state organized by the Lagos State House of Assembly with the theme: “Increasing Wave of Drug Abuse, A Threat to nation-building.”

Abiru, in his keynote address which he delivered at the event which took place at Bariga Local Council Development…