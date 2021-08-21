Gunmen kidnap two Abia State University professors, others

THE chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, Victor Nkemdirim, has explained how two lecturers of the university and others were robbed and kidnapped on Thursday by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on ABSU-Isuikwuato Road.

According to him, the lecturers involved are Professor S.O. Eze of the Department of Industrial Chemistry, a Methodist minister, and Professor Chris Afulike of the Department of Mass Communication, who were travelling in their separate cars.

Nkemdirim said the incident took place at about 6.00 p.m. after the two lecturers ran into the gunmen as they were robbing a vehicle.

He said after the robbery, the…