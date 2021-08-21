How popular show promoter, Paulash Panache, is boosting nightclubs patronage

Award-winning show & club promoter, Paul Femi Ashiru popularly known as Paulash Panache has revealed how he is using his popular weekly event tagged “Lituation Fridays” to boost clubs patronage and strengthen the industry.

The media influencer and singer hosts the weekly in clubs and celebrities to appear at the events and vibes with fans.

According to Paulash Panache, the initiative which is synonymous to TGIF was started to promote clubs, host couple of birthdays, trending personalities and also promote new talents.

“Lituation Fridays is a weekly event that happens every Friday where we get to celebrate life and ease out the stress

“The initiative is synonymous to TGIF! Get me lit!…