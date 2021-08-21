Hypeman Standard says he’s committed to entertaining his fans, urges them to brace up for new music engagements

Always inspired to make give more than a piece of himself to his craft, popular Nigerian entertainer, Lukman Opeyemi Oshinubi, known professionally as Hypeman Standard appears to have a new game up his sleeves again as he is set to give his fans new music projects, urging them to brace up and keep throwing their weights behind him.

With high expectations from fans and music lovers, Hypeman Standard said that he is ready to raise the bars high in terms of the services he renders, showing other entertainers the way to follow. He has also urged fans to brace up for new music coming their way.

“It may seem that I have been quiet for a while but I have set plans in motion to up my game and to…