I’ll pay my husband N20, 000 instead of N7, 000 dowry he paid on me —Wife

A 40-year-old woman, Aisha Abdullahi, has prayed a Shari’a court in Kaduna, Kaduna State to dissolve her 20-year-old marriage to her husband, Muhammad Ubale, on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner, who resides in Rigasa, Kaduna, said through her counsel, Alhassan Aliyu, that she was ready to return the dowry Muhammad paid.

“Muhammad paid N7,000 as dowry, but I am willing to pay N20,000 due to the change in the value of the Naira,” she said.

The counsel prayed court to give his client 10 days, within which to bring the money.

On his part, the respondent said that he still loved his wife.

“I will not infringe on her…