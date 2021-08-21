Is it safe for 80 years old to undergo Cataracts operation?

My 80-year-old mother was recently diagnosed with an eye condition called CATARACTS. The doctor informed us that she will need an operation to remove the Cataracts. My concern is whether the operation is not too much for an 80 year old woman?

Madam Agnes (by WhatsApp)

When undertaken by a competent expert in a well-equipped hospital, surgery for Cataracts is safe even at an advanced age. In addition, there are non invasive methods of surgery which the elderly can even found more convenient.

