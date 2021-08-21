Olurin stabilized Ekiti during his short reign ― Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed his condolences on the death of the former Administrator of the State, Brig.-Gen. Adetunji Idowu Olurin (retd.), who passed on Saturday morning, aged 76 years.

Gen. Olurin, a former Military Governor of the old Oyo State, served as Sole Administrator of Ekiti State for six months between October 19, 2006, and April 27, 2007, during the state of emergency imposed by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration in the wake of a political crisis that engulfed the state at the time.

Governor Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Gen. Olurin’s death as a great loss to Nigeria, Ogun State, his home…